Mary-Kate Olsen Successfully Files To Divorce Olivier Sarkozy (Reports)

Mary-Kate Olsen was finally able to file divorce papers against her husband Olivier Sarkozy on Monday, according to multiple reports. The fashion mogul reportedly filed the papers in New York on the very first day Manhattan courts reopened after being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary-Kate’s lawyers were reportedly among the first to submit papers once the county courts reopened on Memorial Day, according to the New York Daily News. It was the former “Full House” star’s third reported attempt at filing the papers.

WATCH MORE: Wendy Williams Calls Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy’s Divorce ‘Good News’

The fashion mogul reportedly signed a petition for divorce from her 50-year-old husband on April 17, before then submitting an “emergency filing” for divorce on May 13. Her “emergency filing” was due to claims that Olivier ended the lease on their New York apartment and was forcing her to move out. Sarkozy’s attorneys reportedly gave her until May 18th to vacate the apartment.

With the deadline inching closer, Mary-Kate filed the new “emergency divorce” to try and move their separation forward faster. The 33-year-old’s emergency divorce filing was denied by a New York State Supreme Court judge.

In the filing obtained by Page Six, the fashion designer reportedly stated, “This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.”

READ MORE: Mary-Kate Olsen Denied Emergency Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” she stated, according to the outlet.

Mary-Kate has reportedly been spending time with her sister, Ashley. She married Olivier, the half-brother of French president Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2015 after dating him for more than three years.