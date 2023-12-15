Matthew Perry’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly 2 Months After ‘Friends’ Star’s Sudden Passing

Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been revealed.

Nearly two months after the beloved “Friends” star passed away unexpectedly at just 54 years old, an autopsy report obtained by Access Hollywood on Friday attributes his loss to “the acute effects of ketamine.”

According to the Department of Medical Examiner in Los Angeles County, contributing factors include drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects. The manner of death has been ruled an accident with no foul play suspected.

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2023 View Gallery

The document states that Perry was reported to be receiving ketamine-infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, with his most recent known treatment a week and a half prior to his death. Per the Senior Deputy Medical Examiner, however, the actor’s method of intake is not known and trace amounts of ketamine found in his stomach could not have been from that dose due to the medication’s half-life of a few hours.

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his LA home on Oct. 28. The report further notes that prescription medications and “loose pills” were found in the residence but not near the pool.

A private funeral was held the following week in Los Angeles, with Perry’s “Friends” co-stars in attendance.

The Emmy nominee was long open about his battle with addiction and said in a now-viral 2022 appearance on the “Q With Tom Power” podcast that he hoped to be remembered for his work helping others overcome similar struggles.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” he said at the time. “And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”