Meek Mill Never Thought He’d Be Off Probation In His Entire Life: ‘It’s Still A Shock’

Meek Mill is still processing life as a free man.

The rapper spoke with Access Hollywood just days after a Philadelphia appeals court overturned his 2008 conviction on drug and gun charges. Meek shared how the groundbreaking development in his case has been an emotional adjustment as he prepares to move forward after 11 years on probation.

“I’m still taking in how to transition out of that mindframe, really. It’s still a shock,” Meek said, explaining that he’d spent the last decade checking in with his parole officer for everything from regular urine tests to getting travel plans approved.

Now, the 32-year-old is embracing his new role as a celebrity face for criminal justice reform. His upcoming five-part docuseries, “Free Meek,” drops on Amazon Aug. 9 and includes an impressive roster of high-profile participants, including executive producer Jay-Z, to explain why Meek’s account illustrates deep-rooted problems within the U.S. legal system.

The hip-hop star told Access that he’s grateful to have influential advocates by his side and beyond, and also applauded Kim Kardashian for her efforts to assist longtime inmates.

“Everybody that’s using their platform helps,” Meek said, calling Kim “a friend” with whom he’s spoken frequently about their mutual concerns.

“I think she’s doing a lot of good work. She’s doing a lot of work, more than other people who have platforms who might even [have come] from that situation. So, big ups to her and big ups to everybody that’s working for a better cause – not even just for reform,” he added.

Meek went on to deliver a message for anyone who can relate to his experience. He encouraged fans to utilize every opportunity they can and, above all, stay focused on how even the lowest points of anyone’s journey can still contribute to a larger purpose.

“Don’t let it happen to you, let it happen for you,” he said, emphasizing the importance of knowing that there are always ways to help and be helped.

“I went through everything I went through and I came out of it and turned it into my situation, like doing reform and trying to shed light on the system through my platform. … Keep your head up,” he continued. You have people like us fighting in your corner. Never really lose hope, keep fighting.”

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t understand what it’s like to feel completely out of options, though.

Meek went on to admit that even he didn’t expect his story to have a happy ending, despite the resources that a lucrative music career had helped provide.

“I never thought I’d see the day that I’d be off probation and just living a normal life, even while being successful. … I couldn’t really see it, it was so far away,” he told Access.

Meek has been granted the possibility of a new trial with a new judge and is due in court on Aug. 6. In the meantime, though, he’s happy to embrace his new freedom and what it means for his life as not just an artist and citizen, but also a father.

When asked what he’s most thankful to be able to do now without the legal restrictions he’d had for the past decade, Meek didn’t hesitate.

“Take my son to Disney World tomorrow,” he said.

