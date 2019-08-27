Meek Mill Pleads Guilty To Original Gun Charge Ending 12-Year Legal Case

Meek Mill is officially a free man, after being on probation for the last 12 years.

The rapper pled guilty to his original 2007 arrest for a misdemeanor gun charge which spiraled into a legal saga that lasted more than a decade with multiple stints in jail. His plea deal was approved in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Meek who was born as, Robert Rhimeek Williams, will not serve any additional time in prison and will no longer be on probation, his lawyer, Joe Tacopino told multiple news outlets.

“What happens now is he begins his life. “For the first time since he was a teenager, he’s not under probation, he’s not under any supervision. It’s the first time in his adult life that he’ll be able to go somewhere without asking permission,” his attorney said.

Meek can finally move on with his life and shared his appreciation for the support he’s received throughout his legal woes.

“I’m extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas,” he tweeted.

The rapper spoke with Access Hollywood just days after a Philadelphia appeals court overturned his 2008 conviction on drug and gun charges. Meek shared how the groundbreaking development in his case has been an emotional adjustment as he prepares to move forward after 11 years on probation.

“I’m still taking in how to transition out of that mind-frame, really. It’s still a shock,” Meek said, explaining that he’d spent the last decade checking in with his parole officer for everything from regular urine tests to getting travel plans approved.

Now, the 32-year-old is embracing his new role as a celebrity face for criminal justice reform. His upcoming five-part docuseries, “Free Meek,” drops on Amazon Aug. 9 and includes an impressive roster of high-profile participants, including executive producer Jay-Z, to explain why Meek’s account illustrates deep-rooted problems within the U.S. legal system.