Meek Mill Shares Advice For ASAP Rocky Amid Swedish Assault Trial: ‘Keep Hope Alive’

Days after his own overturned conviction on years-old drug and gun charges, Meek Mill is sending encouragement to another hip-hop star experiencing legal woes.

The rapper told Access Hollywood that he supports A$AP Rocky amid the investigation into an altercation between him, his entourage and two men in Stockholm on June 30.

A$AP has been behind bars for nearly a month and formally charged with assault following the incident. He pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense while testifying this week that he tried to reason peacefully with the strangers who allegedly confronted his group.

Meek shared that he sides with A$AP’s version of events and expressed frustration over how his peer has been treated.

“It’s unfair. Someone picked a fight with him. Someone threw the first punch,” the 32-year-old said.

“The men followed them, threatened them, he defended himself. I don’t think it’s right, and I would say ‘Free A$AP Rocky,'” he continued, referencing the viral social media movement that has also caught the attention of President Trump.

Meek had spent the past 11 years either incarcerated or on strict probation until a Philadelphia appeals court granted him a new trial and new judge in late July. Meek is due back in court on Aug. 6, and shared a message for A$AP that reflects the positive outlook he’s maintained throughout his ordeal, even at the lowest points.

“Keep hope alive,” Meek said. “You ain’t going to be there forever. This day going to pass and hopefully you realize the injustices that’s across the world. Not even just in America, how things work. And how broken the system is and the mind frame of the system. I hope you come home fighting too, like myself.”

Get more insight into Meek’s journey when his five-part Amazon docuseries “Free Meek” drops on Aug. 9.

— Erin Biglow