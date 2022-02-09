Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Finalize Divorce 2 Years After Split (Reports)

It’s officially over for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green.

The former couple’s divorce has been finalized two years after their split, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to TMZ, a judge signed off on the pair’s settlement this week after the paperwork was initially rejected back in October.

Megan, 35, and Brian, 48, parted ways in early 2020 after 10 years of marriage but kept the decision under wraps at first. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum confirmed on his podcast that May that he and Megan were no longer together amid reports of her then-new romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

The “Transformers” star and the musician went social media official that summer and Megan filed for divorce from Brian four months later. She and MGK announced their engagement last month after more than a year of loved-up public appearances.

For his part, Brian has moved on as well. The actor and “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess, 36, are expecting their first child together and announced the happy news in a series of photos taken in Hawaii last week, where Sharna showed off her growing bump. The pair began dating in October 2020 after being introduced by their mutual manager.

This will be Brian’s fifth child. He and Megan share three boys – Bodhi, Noah, and Journey – and he is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius with his fellow “90210” alum Vanessa Marcil.

His and Megan’s relationship had its share of ups and downs. They tied the knot in 2010 after six years together but briefly split when the actress filed for divorce in 2015. Despite later reconciling they ultimately decided to end things for good and reportedly did not have a prenup.

— Erin Biglow