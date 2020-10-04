Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Powerful Message During ‘SNL’ Performance: ‘Protect Black Women’

Megan Thee Stallion delivered a powerful message during her “Saturday Night Live” solo debut!

The rapper took to the stage in the famed Studio 8H to perform her hit song “Savage,” and she caught many fans by surprise when she stopped singing to give a direct statement about violence toward Black women.

At First, the 25-year-old played audio from activists Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory during her performance to call out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory could be heard saying as the words appeared behind Megan on a screen.

Cameron has faced criticism in recent weeks over his office’s decision to not to charge any of the involved officers with Taylor’s death.

Meghan, who was hospitalized after getting shot in her feet earlier this year, then called for the protection of Black women with her own powerful message.

“We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women,” she said. “We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men.”

Fans quickly took to Twitter to praise Meghan for her performance:

As expected, Megan thee Stallion used her #SNLPremiere debut to highlight the Misogynoir that Black Women face. I’m very proud of her + I’m so pleased to see this message on a national scale. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) October 4, 2020

The thing is Megan Thee Stallion did that for all Black women. But she also did that for herself. Y’all can’t silence her or us as a collective — Makaveli. (@deveraux_d) October 4, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion used the first performance of the night on SNL to advocate for the protection of Black women, calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who handled the Breonna Taylor case. pic.twitter.com/6gyiIOqGh8 — Kalhan (@KalhanR) October 4, 2020