Megan Thee Stallion Shares Gunshot Wound Photo: ‘Why Would I Lie About Getting Shot?’

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t letting any haters keep her down. As memes about the shooting circulated on social media and rumors spread, Megan set the record straight by posting a graphic image of her wound on Instagram.

In the since-deleted post, the “Savage” rapper wrote, “Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing all the s**t YALL make up…I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie abt getting shot?”

Megan was hospitalized on the morning of July 12 after police responded to a disturbance, which culminated in gunshots, TMZ reported at the time. Days later, Megan took to Instagram to share her story about the night’s events, writing in part, “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

The “WAP” rapper continued today’s post by calling out critics, writing, “Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 eeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1…”

Megan has previously opened up about how traumatic the incident was for her, posting a tearful video to social media in which she said, “It was super scary, it was just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

In her video, Megan condemned people who had been spreading rumors about the incident and thanked fans who had been supportive. She also shared that she was using this experience as a learning lesson about the importance of protecting her energy.

Rapper 50 Cent has since apologized for his part in spreading memes making light of the shooting, writing on Instagram, “Damn I didn’t think this shit was real, It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

Megan ended her post on a grateful note, but not without a dose of sass. “God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not [as] sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

