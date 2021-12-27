Meghan King Reveals ‘Devastating’ Split From Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Owens After 2 Months of Marriage

Meghan King and President Joe Biden‘s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens have ended their marriage after just two months.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum revealed the news on Monday in her Instagram stories.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams,” she wrote.

She concluded her post by adding, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Just a day prior to the breakup announcement, the former reality star shared that she was struggling with anxiety and depression in a bare-faced video posted on Instagram.

She shared that her copes with her problems by forming good sleeping habits, doing hot yoga and “actually feeling my feelings.” Meghan also added that she takes “vitamins and pharmaceuticals.”

The couple were married in October in a “small, family wedding” at Cuffe’s parents’ home in Pennsylvania on Monday, The White House told multiple outlets.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance at the wedding, The White House told multiple outlets. The 37-year-old reality star first announced that she was in a relationship with Cuff on Sept. 25, sharing a photo with her man on Instagram.

