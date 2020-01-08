Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Make Millions After Separating From Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed their desire to become financially independent, releasing a statement today declaring that they will step back as senior members of the royal family.

The official Sussex Royal website explains the reasoning behind the couple’s economic hopes: “…They value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally.”

Royal expert Charlie Lankston from DailyMail.com says it’s clear that the couple is hoping to branch out through this transition: “The fact that they want to be financially independent, to me speaks very clearly to the fact that they both wish to take on professional roles outside the family.”

Lankston added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a position to earn quite a chunk of change in the future: “They therefore stand to earn tens of millions of dollars from opportunities they choose to pursue moving forward.”

For Meghan, these future opportunities could come from a return to acting. Before joining the royal family, Meghan Markle was a successful actress with anestimated net worth of over $5 million. According to the Mirror, she earned around $50,000 per episode of ‘Suits,’ which she starred in for seven seasons. She also supplemented her income with brand partnerships and through her now-defunct lifestyle website, The Tig.

While specifics regarding Meghan and Harry’s financial situation have yet to be announced, they’ve confirmed that they will continue to use their home on the Windsor estate, Frogmore Cottage, with permission of the Queen.

— by Katcy Stephan