Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Give Inspiring Speech In Africa: ‘We Will Firmly Stand Up For What We Believe’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been reunited in South Africa and they couldn’t look cuter while holding hands and smiling.

Prince Harry returned to his wife after spending time visiting Botswana, Angola and Malawi. The couple are spending the last day of their 10-day African Tour together.

Meghan wore one of her classic looks, a white shirt dress as they arrived together in the township of Tembisa near Johannesburg. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with youth entrepreneurs who are trying to combat the rise of unemployment among younger people in the country.

They also met with 14 young women who run Blossom Care Solutions, a company that produces 80,000 compostable sanitary products a month at an affordable price to the local community.

As their royal tour of Africa is coming to an end, Meghan and Harry each got personal about the experience. The Duke recalled the connection he felt to the country following the death of his mom Princess Diana.

“Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that,” Harry said during his speech.

“As I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I’ve learned here–the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship–is something that I can pass on to him,” he added.

This is the first outing following the Duke’s strong-worded statement against British tabloid media for bullying Megan. The couple is suing the Daily Mail for publishing a private letter earlier this year.

While he didn’t directly address the legal action, Prince Harry did reaffirm his beliefs, “We will firmly stand up for what we believe. We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we will do everything that we can to play our part in building a better world.”

Meghan shared some of her sentiments from the trip, “On our last day here in South Africa, thank you all so much, As my husband said so eloquently, you really have been such an inspiration for us.”

“I think for you women, I’m so proud of you and the business you’re creating, and also being able to now control your own purse strings, because when you have that level of independence, my goodness you can do anything,” Meghan said. “So, thank you for giving us the opportunity to meet with all of you, to be able to feel inspired and for welcoming us so warmly, strongly, beautifully to your country, we’ve loved it. Thank you,” Meghan