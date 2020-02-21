Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Stop Using ‘Sussex Royal’ In Branding (Reports)

Just days after news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s use of the term “royal” was under review, the Press Association revealed that the couple will no longer seek to use the title after this spring.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” a Sussex spokesperson told NBC’s Keir Simmons.

WATCH: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have To Stop Using ‘Royal’ Title For This Reason

The spokeswoman added, “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.’’

The announcement came after news emerged that the young couple will officially begin their new life away from the royal family on March 31st. Meghan and Harry are also set to announce the details of their new non-profit later this year.

Meghan and Harry had spent tens of thousands of dollars on the Sussex Royal brand after they stepped back from the royal family. The couple unveiled a new website to complement their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which has amassed the same amount of followers as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kensington Royal account at 11.2 million.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry To Put On A United Front With Royal Family Despite Tension

Harry and Meghan had also sought to make a living off of the Sussex Royal title when they petitioned to trademark the name on a number of global items, including clothing, stationary, books, and teaching materials.

This latest development came as Queen Elizabeth felt it was inappropriate for Meghan and Harry to continue to use the word “royal” in their branding after they decided to forge their own path outside of the family.

This wouldn’t be the first title or branding change for Meghan and Harry since their decision to step back from official royal duties. The Prince and his wife were stripped of their HRH titles in January just after they made their stunning announcement.

However, the couple will get to keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader.

WATCH: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Cheeky ‘Text’ Convo With Jon Bon Jovi

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess confirmed they have more duties in the UK already planned this year. In addition to both attending the UK’s Commonwealth Day in March at request of the Queen, Meghan will mark International Women’s Day 2020 on March 8. Prince Harry will also attend an Invictus Games event with Jon Bon Jovi on February 28.

The couple will continue to work for their existing patronages while still planning for the launch of their new charity later this year.