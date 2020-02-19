The Queen Requests That Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Stop Using ‘Royal’ Title (Reports)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been busy building their new life in Canada after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. Now, there may be a new wrinkle in their plan: Queen Elizabeth has reportedly told the couple they must stop using the word “royal” in their branding, according to The Daily Mail.

While details of the Queen’s reported new decree have not been made public, the change would certainly impact the young couple’s plans for financial independence.

Meghan and Harry spent tens of thousands of dollars on the Sussex Royal brand after they stepped back from the royal family. The couple unveiled a new website to complement their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which has amassed the same amount of followers as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kensington Royal account at 11.2 million.

Harry and Meghan had also sought to make a living off of the Sussex Royal title when they petitioned to trademark the name on a number of global items, including clothing, stationary, books, and teaching materials.

But now, the couple may have to re-brand their various platforms.

While The Daily Mail reports that the “fine details” of the Queen’s decision are still being worked out, the monarch feels it is inappropriate for Meghan and Harry to continue to use the word “royal” in their branding after they decided to forge their own path outside of the family.

This wouldn’t be the first title or branding change for Meghan and Harry since their decision to step back from official royal duties. The Prince and his wife were stripped of their HRH titles in January just after they made their stunning announcement.

The Palace has not yet issued a statement on the new development.