Queen Elizabeth Asked Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Return To The U.K. For This Reason (Report)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped back from their official roles as senior members of the royal family, but the Queen has made it clear they will still be a part of upholding the values of the commonwealth.

According to a report from The Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth asked Harry and Meghan to join her and the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9.

Not only did the royal couple accept, but they plan to bring baby Archie to London along with them, the report continued. It will be Archie’s first time back in the United Kingdom since he and his parents left for an extended break at the end of 2019.

Harry and Meghan, who will attend the event as president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth trust, will reportedly join 53 members of the government as well as the royal family for an hour-ceremony. The couple will then attend a series of commitments as their final round of royal engagements before returning to their new life in Canada.

The couple only recently made their first joint foray back into public life since the bombshell announcement that they would be stepping back as senior working royals.

Meghan and Harry spoke at a JP Morgan event in Miami on Feb. 6, a palace source told NBC News. According to the New York Post, the event is believed to be the Alternative Investment Summit, which draws high-roller clientele from billionaires like Bill Gates to A-list entrepreneurs including Alex Rodriguez. Page Six reported that Meghan introduced Harry before his keynote address, which included the Duke of Sussex opening up about his mental health journey which has included years of therapy to cope with the tragic 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana.

