Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Off Baby Archie

Baby Archie Harrison got a front and center spot on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas card. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s holiday card was revealed online on Monday and the black and white photo, which features the couple laughing and smiling as Archie crawls ahead is too cute.

The card was revealed by several outlets, however the couple have not released it on their official Instagram account, Sussex royal. The duo have largely stayed off of social media throughout their 6-week break from royal duties. It was announced over the weekend by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the couple is hunkering down in Canada over the Christmas holiday, spending time with friends and family.

Here’s a beautiful message from the Duke and Duchess and Archie. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xrcUFV0ciy — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) December 23, 2019

Meghan, who spent much of her career working on “Suits” in Canada, has many friends in the country, including her closest pal, Jessica Mulroney.

The Christmas card is beyond cute – and shows off that little Archie is clearly on the move and crawling.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

The card read, “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, from our family to yours.”

Their last year’s card was also black and white and featured the couple on their wedding day enjoying a fireworks show.

Happy holidays to the Sussexs!

