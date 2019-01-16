Meghan Markle just took her hemline to new heights with a monochromatic look during her solo appearance on Wednesday at The Mayhew, an animal charity that supports dogs, cats, and their communities.

The Duchess of Sussex bared her legs on the rainy London morning in a white turtleneck minidress from H&M’s maternity line, which she teamed with a beige coat. She added a set of he signature nude pumps and a Stella McCartney tote to finish off the neutral and fabulous look.

And while we are totally in love with the style — it’s definitely one of the shorter hemlines we’ve seen from the Duchess of Sussex since she became a royal last year. The hemline hit above the knee — a stark difference from most of the mid-length frocks she’s been rocking. It’s also one of the most form-fitting looks she’s worn since announcing her pregnancy in October, giving royal-watchers a closeup look at her baby bump! (Although royal fans know, she also cuddled her baby bump late last week in a black, stretchy number too).

Nonetheless, the looks was 100 percent glam and we love the bold choices Meghan has been reaching for lately with her maternity wear.

The Duchess is also expected to hang out with some super cute animals – so stay tuned for that!

