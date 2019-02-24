Meghan Markle Gets A Chic Henna Tattoo In Morocco!

Meghan Markle is spicing up her maternity look!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying busy in North Africa during their three-day royal tour. The soon-to-be parents were up bright and early Sunday morning to visit a secondary school in the Atlas Mountains.

While visiting the Education of All Boarding House, which is a boarding house that allows girls from rural areas to live closer to school, Meghan participated in a henna ceremony with students!

A Henna ceremony is performed on The Duchess of Sussex in Asni today, which is a Moroccan tradition for pregnant women. #RoyalVisitMorocco. pic.twitter.com/bmDbiJaDm3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2019

The 37-year-old royal had a stunning floral design painted onto her hand by a 17-year-old girl named Samira. Meghan was all smiles as she received the temporary ink, which extended from her pointer finger to her wrist.

The henna ceremony is a Moroccan tradition for pregnant women, per the palace.

For the special visit, Meghan looked chic and fresh donning a navy blazer, black jeans and loafers. Her hubby also kept his look super casual in a gray sweater.

The pair landed in Morocco for their three-day royal tour of the North African country on Saturday night.

