Meghan Markle Isn’t Wearing Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry For This Reason

Meghan Markle has been seen without an important piece of jewelry at the 2023 Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex has been photographed without her engagement ring in Germany for the sixth edition of the sports competition for veterans and service personnel.

But there doesn’t seem to be any trouble in paradise for the A-list couple! According to People Magazine, the 41-year-old’s engagement ring is currently being serviced because a setting came loose.

Back when Prince Harry proposed to Meghan in November 2017, he did it with a stunning Cleave & Company diamond ring. The sparkler features a large cushion-cut diamond that was sourced from Botswana as well as two side stones from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection.

“It’s beautiful, and he designed it, it’s incredible,” Meghan said during the couple’s engagement interview in 2017.

But even without her engagement ring, the former actress still had a special piece of jewelry on her left hand. The Duchess of Sussex wore her wedding band that was made of Welsh gold on her ring finger. The royal family has reportedly used pure gold for their wedding bands since the Queen Mother’s 1923 nuptials. She paired that ring with an eternity band that she was first spotted wearing in 2019.