Meghan Markle Loses Composure During Passionate Speech About Gender Equality: ‘I Can’t Screw Up’

Meghan Markle hit the classroom to deliver some exciting news. She was excited she even had to take a break mid-speech saying, “I can’t screw up.”

During her passionate speech at The University of Johannesburg about gender equality at higher education, she stopped briefly.

“I will use my note cards for this because this last bit, my goodness, I can’t screw it up,” Meghan said as the audience chuckled.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an affordable double-breasted dress from Banana Republic for her first solo outing in Johannesburg. It’s currently selling on their site for $139. She paired it with matching tan Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Meghan announced a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities which she is a member of. The four scholarships will help students study abroad to gain a deeper understanding of other cultures.

“The goal here is to have gender equality, to support women as they search for their high education goals,” Meghan said. “Education and higher education specifically is such a key element for growth, for economic growth and personal growth.”

Meghan even got personal about her own ability to finance her education, “So much is about having the support and scholarships and funding for students.” That was the reason I was able to attend university,” she added.

Meghan and Harry are wrapping up their royal tour of Africa by making solo appearances before they reunite for the trip home with Archie. We’re hoping for one more glimpse of the family of three before they head back to England!

