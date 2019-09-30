Prince Harry Gets Down And Dirty In Nature For First-Ever Instagram Takeover

Prince Harry isn’t afraid to get a little dirty for a good cause.

The Duke of Sussex has become a guest editor for National Geographic’s Instagram account and he’s encouraging everyone to lay on the ground just like him. The “Looking Up” social media campaign is raising awareness about the importance of trees in our eco-system and Harry wants you to share your own photos of trees from around the world.

WATCH: Prince Harry Renamed Hospital After His Mom Princess Diana

The 35-year-old captioned his first photo writing, “Hi everyone! I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @NatGeo and to guest-edit this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favourites. Today I’m in Liwonde National Park, Malawi an important stop on our official tour of Southern Africa, planting trees for The Queens Commonwealth Canopy. As part of this takeover, I am inviting you to be a part of our ‘Looking Up’ social campaign. To help launch the campaign, here is a photograph I took today here in Liwonde of Baobab trees.”

The Duke will be working with National Geographic throughout the day to post images from their photographers to highlight indigenous trees. He’ll also be sharing photos taken in Liwonde National Park in Malawi where is currently visiting on their royal tour.

WATCH: Prince Harry Stoically Recreates Princess Diana’s Famous 1997 Minefield Walk

Harry was inspired to take on this new initiative from the work he does on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In 2015 the ‘Queens Commonwealth Canopy’ was created to invite countries to submit forests and national parks or plant trees to preserve in The Queen’s name. Nearly 50 countries have already joined and indigenous forest for conservation, or have committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change.

The Duke has launched 15 of the QCC projects across the world including in the Caribbean, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Tonga.

There will be two more national parks joining the project in Africa during the Royal tour. Harry will also be planting trees with school children in Botswana.

