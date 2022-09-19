Meghan Markle Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth At Funeral Wearing A Gift From Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle is showing her love for Queen Elizabeth with a subtle tribute to the late monarch. The Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the Queen’s funeral wearing a pair of diamond and pearl stud earrings gifted to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan kept the rest of her look very simple, wearing a black cape dress with matching stockings, black pumps, and a wide-brim hat. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, a signature style for the Duchess. She also wore a gold bracelet and her wedding rings.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan isn’t the only royal paying tribute to the Queen with her jewelry selection. The new Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wore jewelry on Monday that once belonged to the Queen’s personal collection, including a pearl choker and a set of pearly earrings.

Following the Queen’s passing on September 8 at 96 years old, both the royal women have found subtle ways to pay tribute to the late monarch.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined at the Queen’s funeral by her husband Prince Harry. He was seen walking into Westminster Abbey alongside his wife and brother, Prince William.

Meghan and Harry have also joined the royal family during several events this past week to pay tribute to the Queen and also greet mourners. The couple, who stepped down from royal duties and moved to California, were greeted by many well-wishers over the past week. Harry has appeared emotional as he held vigil for his late grandmother.

