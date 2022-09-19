Queen Elizabeth Smiles In Never-Before-Seen Final Portrait Released By Buckingham Palace

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, Buckingham Palace released a never-before-seen portrait of the late monarch.

The Queen had a large bright smile in the photo and is dressed in a light blue dress along with her favorite three-strange pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches which she received as an 18th birthday present from her father King George VI in 1944.

The portrait was taken earlier this year for her Platinum Jubilee, according to the palace.

Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released. The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/UyVfjVvJgw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

Queen Elizabeth passed away at 96 on September 8 at Balmoral Castle. After lying in state at Westminster Hall, her state funeral will take place on Monday. The late monarch will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

11 days after the death of the longest-reigning monarch, the United Kingdom will be holding an elaborate state funeral which has been meticulously planned in Westminster Abbey.

The funeral service is expected to last about an hour with the royal family, leaders from around including heads of state and UK politicians.

It was revealed ahead of the funeral the Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a role in the state funeral. According to the order of service for the funeral, which was released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, the 9-year-old son and the 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will take part in the funeral procession with members of the royal family. George and Charlotte will walk side by side, with their parents right in front of them and their aunt Meghan Markle and uncle Prince Harry behind them.

Thousands of people have lined the streets to observe the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the service.

King Charles III and the senior members of the royal family will join the procession on foot.

The Queen’s coffin will then be taken from Welling Arch to Windsor where there will be a private service for the royal family and the Queen will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel next to her late husband Prince Philip who died last April.

