Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, Celine Dion Spotted At Katy Perry’s Final Las Vegas Residency Concert

Ready to “Roar”! Celine Dion, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helped Katy Perry say goodbye to her Las Vegas residency.

The couple and the music superstar were spotted attending Katy’s Play at Resorts World on Saturday night, where fan video shared on social media showed Meghan and Harry enjoying the concert alongside the singer’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

As Harry and Orlando smiled while keeping their eyes fixed on the stage, Meghan was seen grooving along to the music.

For her part, Celine posed in a selfie with one fellow attendee who shared the snap on X and called it “the best moment” of their life. Another photo revealed the vocalist standing near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as what looked like a security detail escorted the group through the audience.

I got to meet & talk with the legendary icon @celinedion last night and it may be the best moment of my life thus far 🥹✨🩵 pic.twitter.com/U6fULgR6oN — Jerwin (they) (@jermonje) November 5, 2023

In addition to her celebrity supporters, Katy also welcomed another special guest to close out her time in Sin City. The pop icon and Orlando’s daughter, Daisy Dove, made her public debut after a sweet onstage shoutout from her famous mom.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Katy said, as the 3-year-old appeared on the venue’s Jumbotron with a smile, sporting an adorable polka-dot dress and pink headphones. “You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here.”