Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Their Own Instagram Separate From Kate Middleton and Prince William!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially joined Instagram!

The royal family is making some big changes, the best of all being that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have a shared account called “sussexroyal.”

The royal account popped up Tuesday morning when they made their first official post, including fun photos of Harry and Meghan’s adventures together.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support and welcome you to @sussexroyal – Harry & Meghan,” the photos were captioned.

The profile picture features the couple’s royal crest and the bio reads, “The official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The sudden social presence comes just in time as Harry and Meghan prepare for their big move out of Kensington Palace to their own residence at Windsor.

They will be relocating to the newly renovated Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where they will have room to start their family and remain close to the other royals.

All royal affairs have been previously documented on the “Kensington Royal” or “Royal Family” accounts, but now the pair will have an outlet all their own!

Fingers crossed this includes some royal baby pics in the near future!

