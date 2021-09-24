Meghan Markle Reads Her Book To Schoolchildren In Harlem During Visit With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent some time with schoolchildren in Harlem on Friday during day 3 of their New York City trip.

The Duchess of Sussex read her children’s book, “The Bench” to students outdoors as Prince Harry sat among the kids listening. Meghan reportedly told everyone that it was her first time reading the book aloud to children before.

Prince Harry sits with students as Meghan Markle reads from her book, ‘The Bench.’ She said it’s the first time she’s read the book to a group of kids other than her own two children, Archie & Lillibet (who was born in June) @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/HF12WJdh6F — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) September 24, 2021

“I wrote this when we just had our little boy, and I haven’t read it to any other kids but you!” she told them, according to People. “The idea of representation — ‘That looks like me!’ — I wanted everyone to be included in this book.”

The couple were shown murals painted by 4th and 5th graders at the school and the former royals also donated garden planters with vegetables and herbs.

Meghan opted for a less formal look for the visit, wearing a burgundy relaxed pant suit and chatted with students and even gave a 3rd grade girl a hug who became overcome with emotion.

Prince Harry offered hugs to the kids and smiles as they spoke to students at length and even answered questions.

Now they’re playing around with the kids pic.twitter.com/ZANKmpZ2vm — Madina Touré (@madinatoure) September 24, 2021

The couple’s first appearance in NYC was to visit One World Observatory joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray and their son, Dante.

The One World Observatory is located on floors 100-102 of the One World Trade Center building which was the main building rebuilt following the 9/11 attacks. It is currently the tallest building in the US.

This is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public trip together since moving to California after stepping down as Senior members of the royal family.



The royal couple also met with UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday for an “important discussion on COVID-19, racial justice and mental health.”

It was announced on Tuesday that the couple will be joining Global Citizen Live on the Great Lawn of Central Park on September 25th to speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity.

Per the organization, the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, will “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

Meghan and Harry are set to call for the G7 and EU to donate at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately to those in dire need.

Prince Harry said in the press release, “We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world.” Adding, “The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography.”