Meghan Markle Stuns In Green Caped Dress For Final Senior Royal Appearance – See Prince Harry’s Matching Detail!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their final joint appearance as senior working members of the royal family on Monday. Meghan looked absolutely stunning in an emerald green dress with a matching cape, and Harry paired a blue suit with a light blue tie. But there was a tiny detail in his suit which matched with his wife Meghan.

The inside lining of Prince Harry’s light blue suit was displayed in the breeze revealing an emerald green silk lining which matched perfectly with Meghan’s dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the rest of the royal family in honor of Commonwealth Day, although this year’s ceremony was slightly different for the royal couple than in years past. Meghan and Harry were shown to their seats instead of joining in the Queen’s procession at the start of the event. Last year, the couple awaited the Queen’s arrival and walked through Westminster Abbey with their fellow senior royals.

WATCH: Meghan Markle Surprises Students On International Women’s Day School Visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William were also in attendance at the ceremony, with Kate donning a red front-buttoned coat and a festive red hat. William wore a blue suit and matched his wife’s outfit with a red polka dotted tie.

Also spotted at the ceremony were Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final appearance comes after the two spent nearly a week attending various royal events in the U.K. The pair attended the Mountbatten Music Festival on Saturday and as well as the Endeavour Awards on Friday. On Sunday the couple accepted an invitation from the Queen to join her at Sunday church services.

WATCH: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Queen Elizabeth For Church

Meghan looked elegant in a black and white ensemble, which she paired with emerald earrings and a headpiece. Meanwhile, the Queen wore head-to-toe powder blue.

This gesture from the Queen may be a show of solidarity in the wake of Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from their senior royal roles. A source told US Weekly last month, “The Queen is hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March, even though there’s still tension behind closed doors.”

Harry and Meghan announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal duties and would make plans to become financially independent of the crown. The two have been spending their time outside of the United Kingdom, instead taking up residence in Canada and making trips to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess will officially transition out of their roles as senior royals on March 31.