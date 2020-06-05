Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Pledge $100 Million To Racial Equality Organizations

As protests continue nationwide in the fight against racial injustice, Michael Jordan has taken a major move to support the movement.

The basketball legend and his company, Jordan Brand, announced in a statement that they would be jointly giving $100 million to organizations working toward social justice over the course of the next decade.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” the statement read in part. Until the ingrained racism that allows our countries’ institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people. Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community.

The pledge comes days after Michael first spoke out about the death of George Floyd, sharing a powerful, impassioned statement on social media.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” he began. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others,” he continued. “We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions of injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we will need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice,” he concluded.