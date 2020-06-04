NBA Plans To Finish The 2019-20 Season at Disney World With 22 Teams

The NBA is headed to Disney World!

After several months on hiatus, the NBA made a plan to return to the basketball court and approved it. On a board of governors call on Thursday with league commissioner Adam Silver, the owners approved a plan to finish out the remainder of the 2019-20 season at Disney World in Orlando. The season’s champion will get crowned at the house of mouse.

The vote reportedly required three-fourths of support to pass and it received an overwhelming 29-1 vote from owners, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Now that the plan is in place, the National Basketball Players Association will have to approve the plan in order for the league to move forward. The NBPA is reportedly planning to hold a virtual call on Friday in order to vote on the approved plan.

If it goes through, the league could be back on the court by July 31 with 22 of the 30 NBA teams expected to face off. All of the 16 playoff teams and the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards, are planning to participate.

According to multiple reports, the teams will play an abbreviated version of their normal season, with just eight games, as well as a play-in tournament for the eighth seed in both conferences.

The tournament will only go on if the No. 9 seed finishes within four games of the No. 8 seed, at which point the No. 9 seed will have to beat the No. 8 seed twice to earn the final playoff spot in their conference.

The change in season definitely is a first for the NBA after such a long hiatus. The league will also have to figure how they handle players who have previously

