Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan, After 6 Months Of Marriage

Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from “Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan, just days after she announced she is expecting her first child.

The White Sox pitcher filed for a divorce from Morgan in Texas on July 19, a week before Vanessa’s pregnancy announcement, according to online records obtained by The Chicago Tribune.

When Vanessa announced her pregnancy news on Friday, July 24, and didn’t specifically mention Michael in the statement and only shared photos of her pregnancy tests and ultrasound.

She wrote, “Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

Michael has not made any public statements either about the pregnancy news.

Vanessa and Michael got married in January, the knot this January after they began dating in. June 2018.

“Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him,” Vanessa told E! News at the time of their marriage.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Vanessa’s rep for comment.

