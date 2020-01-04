‘Riverdale’ Actress Vanessa Morgan Weds Baseball Player Michael Kopech

They do! Vanessa Morgan from “Riverdale” has married MLB star Michael Kopech in an intimate ceremony, E! News reports.

Morgan told E! News, “We both knew the first day we met that this is it and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever. Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

The couple got engaged over Fourth of July weekend in 2019, when Kopech popped the question under a scenic waterfall.

View this post on Instagram Happy 4th Everyone! ♥️ A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Jul 4, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

After proposing, Kopech gushed about Morgan on social media, writing, “You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. I’m incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you.”

Morgan celebrated her bachelorette party earlier this week with costars Camila Mendes and Drew Tanner. The actress shared a cheeky snap featuring a temporary tattoo of Kopech’s face on her behind, writing, “Bringing in the new year with Michael’s face on my bum.”

The couple’s close friends and family, including Morgan’s “Riverdale” costars like Madelaine Petch and Skeet Ulrich, were present for the romantic ceremony in Homestead, Florida.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

— by Katcy Stephan