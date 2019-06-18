Michelle Obama Takes Out Harry Styles In An Intense Game Of Dodgeball!

Michelle Obama has some serious guns and she’s not afraid to use them – just ask Harry Styles!

On Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the former FLOTUS and James take part in a heated debate on which is better: the UK or the USA.

Michelle decides that the only way to settle the dispute is with a competitive game of dodgeball!

The 40-year-old UK native recruits a highly-skilled team of Brits including Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, and Reggie Watts (who isn’t British, actually).

The “Becoming” author, 55, also gathered an all-star lineup for the big game including Kate Hudson, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, and Lena Waithe!

After Team USA successfully puts nearly all of Team UK on the bench in game one, Michelle sets her sights on Harry Styles.

The “One Direction” alum does a split jump to avoid the throw and is hit right in the crotch!

The Brits enjoy a spot of tea and crumpets (as they do) before heading back to the court to win game number two!

Michelle hilariously signs Team UK’s copies of “Becoming” before the final game—that is won by Team USA!

History repeating itself as the USA declares victory over the UK,” the announcer says.

“At the end of the day, what’s important is that we showed kids that exercise can be fun,” James joked after a devastating loss. “I can’t even remember who won or lost.”

“Oh no, you lost,” Michelle clarifies. “We won.”

God save Michelle Obama!

