Michelle Obama Takes Out Harry Styles In An Intense Game Of Dodgeball!

Michelle Obama has some serious guns and she’s not afraid to use them – just ask Harry Styles!

On Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the former FLOTUS and James take part in a heated debate on which is better: the UK or the USA.

Michelle decides that the only way to settle the dispute is with a competitive game of dodgeball!

READ: Michelle Obama Flashes Her Super Tight Abs In A Crop Top As She Hangs At UCLA

The 40-year-old UK native recruits a highly-skilled team of Brits including Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, and Reggie Watts (who isn’t British, actually).

The “Becoming” author, 55, also gathered an all-star lineup for the big game including Kate Hudson, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, and Lena Waithe!

LOS ANGELES – MAY 1: Former First Lady Michelle Obama Leads Team USA against James Corden’s Team UK in an epic USA vs UK Dodgeball Game, featuring Melissa McCarthy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Styles, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe and John Bradley, on The Late Late Show with James Corden in London, airing Monday, June 17, 2019 (12:37 — 1:37 am, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

After Team USA successfully puts nearly all of Team UK on the bench in game one, Michelle sets her sights on Harry Styles.

The “One Direction” alum does a split jump to avoid the throw and is hit right in the crotch!

The Brits enjoy a spot of tea and crumpets (as they do) before heading back to the court to win game number two!

Michelle hilariously signs Team UK’s copies of “Becoming” before the final game—that is won by Team USA!

History repeating itself as the USA declares victory over the UK,” the announcer says.

“At the end of the day, what’s important is that we showed kids that exercise can be fun,” James joked after a devastating loss. “I can’t even remember who won or lost.”

“Oh no, you lost,” Michelle clarifies. “We won.”

God save Michelle Obama!

FLOTUS Fashionista! 10 Of Michelle Obama’s Top Style Moments

FLOTUS Fashionista! 10 Of Michelle Obama's Top Style Moments

FLOTUS Fashionista! 10 Of Michelle Obama’s Top Style Moments

View Gallery

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.