Mike Johnson Admits He ‘Relived the Saddest Moments’ When He Saw Hannah Brown on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

It was tough for Mike Johnson to see his ex Hannah Brown walk down on the beach!

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star, who Hannah sent home right before she met her other suitors’ families, opened up to Access Hollywood about seeing his ex in Mexico.

“I literally remember exactly where I was sitting, and I was like, ‘Yo, that’s Hannah … that’s Hannah!'” Mike recalled.

Adding, “You start to relive moments. I relived the saddest moments we had together. I didn’t relive the happy moments.”

As fans recall, the beauty queen had a super tough time saying goodbye to Mike during her season of “The Bachelorette.”

Months later, it was still not an easy time for the portfolio manager, revealing to Access Hollywood, “I immediately wanted to grab her and talk to her, but I knew if she was there it had to have been for a reason, and that’s when my mind started whirling. Why is she here? Who is she trying to talk to?”

Mike also noted that he never had a chance to talk to Hannah while she visited Paradise; and if the 31-year-old had gotten the chance to talk to his former flame, he would have “wanted to know how [he] could have been a better person, and a better man for [his] potential suitor.”

Even though there is nothing romantic between the pair anymore, Mike told Access Hollywood he still “has the most love” for Hannah.

Mike also dished about the possibility of the former Miss Alabama USA having another shot at finding love as the “Bachelorette.”

“Hannah is extremely fierce, and Hannah is goofy, and Hannah really wants a husband and kids. But I don’t know if Hannah would want to do it again,” he said.

Adding, “I think she absolutely deserves love; I just care about her and her feelings if she would put herself in that environment again.”

As for Mike snagging lead on “The Bachelor,” he seemingly hinted to Access Hollywood that he might be off the market!