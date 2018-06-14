Miley Cyrus Defends Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her 'Ugly'

Miley Cyrus jumped in to defend Selena Gomez after fashion designer Stefano Gabbana called her "ugly."
The Dolce & Gabbana designer faced a social media firestorm on Wednesday after he left a comment on a photo of Selena saying that she's "ugly" in Italian. One commenter even warned the 55-year-old that Selena's fans would come for him, but he just responded "Hahahahaha."
Not only did Selenators come to the "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer's defense, but Miley also showed her support for her former frenemy on Instagram. The 25-year-old commented on a fan's Instagram post to show Sel some love.
"What that dick head said (it it's true) is f**king false and total bull s**t," she wrote on a fan's Instagram pic. "She fine as f**k."
If anyone can empathize with Selena after the rude diss, it's Miley. Last year, Stefano branded Miley as "ignorant" after she stated she disagreed with Dolce & Gabanna's politics and stance on gay adoption.
While both Selena and Miley got their start on the Disney Channel with hit shows "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "Hannah Montana," the Disney darlings never became BFFs. Selena previously compared their rivalry to Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff's – revealing their teenage rift was over Nick Jonas.
"We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives," she told Billboard in 2016.
I'm a fan of her music—I don't know if she'd say that about me," Selena added about the "Malibu" singer.
Former Disney Channel teen queens have to stick together!