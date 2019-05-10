Miley Cyrus Says ‘She Is Coming’ In Tons Of Hints On Her Instagram About Her New Album

SHE. IS. COMING.

Miley Cyrus is definitely trying to tell us that her next album is on its way!

On Thursday, the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer took to Instagram to share a few hints about her impending music.

In three separate posts, Miley spelled out the words, “She Is Coming,” with some flashy black and white videos on her feed.

The “Malibu” hit maker also posted an Instagram Story selfie showing off her flat abs with the caption, “Don’t f*** w me or I’ll beat you up #SheIsComing.”

Miley followed that up with a few more selfies and then posted another strobe-like video that reads, “She Is Coming.”

The 26-year-old Disney channel alum also took to Twitter to announce that she shared the new record with iHeartRadio.

“Just played the record for @iHeartRadio and they f***ing flipped and so will you,” she tweeted.

Just played the record for @iHeartRadio and they fucking flipped and so will you! 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/OQBcsDSfqL — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 9, 2019

So, when can we expect the new music to drop?

Miley announced the May 30 release date in her Instagram bio.

She is coming and WE ARE READY FOR HER!