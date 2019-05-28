Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Bikini Body In New Snaps!

She is coming – for bikini season!

Miley Cyrus was showing off her fire bikini bod in a black and white polka dot Chanel swimsuit on Tuesday in between meetings at Capital Radio.

“I’ll give you what you need when you give me what I deserve,” she captioned the mirror selfie.

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer hung out in the Capital office just days before the release of her new album “She Is Coming.”

The Disney Channel alum strutted her stuff through the lines of desks and joked that no one was working as hard as Miley!

“Working hard? Not as hard as I’m working but you know,” she joked.

Miley also debuted some new promo videos ahead of her album release that were juicy to say the least…

SHE IS COMING everywhere 5/31 ❤️🔥❤️🔥

The videos have an ASMR vibe to them as we watch (and hear) Miley biting into fruit in the most sexual way possible!

The album (out on May 31, BTW) isn’t the only new thing she has been working on!

Miley will also be featured on Season 5 of “Black Mirror” as pop superstar Ashley O, premiering June 5.

She is definitely coming this summer and we seriously cannot wait.

