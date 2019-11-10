Miley Cyrus Undergoes Vocal Chord Surgery And Will Need To Rest Her Voice For Weeks (Reports)

Miley Cyrus was reportedly discharged from a hospital on Saturday after undergoing necessary vocal cord surgery, according to multiple reports.

The songstress was hospitalized for tonsillitis in early October, which is when she reportedly learned of a separate issue with her vocal chords—one that had apparently gone unnoticed for years. The condition required near-immediate surgery before the end of the year and the singer’s recovery process will include several weeks of silence, according to People.

While Miley had noted that she was on “vocal rest” following her hospitalization for tonsillitis, her new recovery process reportedly means she will have to cancel all upcoming shows until at least early next year.

Cody Simpson Serenading Miley Cyrus In The Hospital Will Give You All The Feels
Fortunately for the 26-year-old, she has supportive boyfriend Cody Simpson by her side! Back in October the 22-year-old supported Miley during her tonsillitis hospitalization, even penning a song for her titled “Golden Thing.” This time was no different—Cody posted a black and white photo of the couple to his Instagram after Miley was reportedly released from the hospital with the caption “Success.”

Wishing Miley a speedy recovery!

