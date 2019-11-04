Miley Cyrus Takes Cody Simpson As Her Date To Brother Braison’s Wedding In Tennessee

Miley Cyrus just made Cody Simpson her plus one for a very special occasion!

The “Slide Away” songstress brought her Australian beau with her to her younger brother Braison’s wedding in her birthplace of Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 3.

“My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin…. I love you Braison. So happy for you and Stella ❤️,” Miley wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos from her brother’s big day. In one, she and Cody posed alongside her mom Tish, each dressed casually in all black.

Braison and his bride shared even more photos from the intimate ceremony on their own Instagram accounts.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Miley’s bro wrote. “Thank you so much to all my friends and family for coming out and making our day so special. @stellamcyrus you’re the love of my life and I’m so happy we took this next step of our life together.”

Following the ceremony, Miley and Cody kept the hometown fun going. On the day after the “I do’s,” the “Golden Thing” singer shared a video of him cruising through the woods in a four-wheeler, with Miley’s unmistakable laugh ringing in the background.

Later, Miley posted a video of her and Cody slow dancing to a romantic record.

“Mystic mama,” Cody commented on the video. “The Masked Singer Australia” winner’s mom, Angie Simpson, also gave their living room moves her seal of approval, writing, “Magical 🦋🦋.”

