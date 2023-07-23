Miranda Lambert Only Asked Fans To Stop Taking Photos Because Their Flash Was Disruptive (Exclusive)

New details are emerging surrounding Miranda Lambert’s recent concert photo incident.

The country music superstar called out Adela Calin and her friends from the stage of her Las Vegas residency after spotting them posing for a group selfie.

The incident sparked much debate online, with some questioning whether it’s acceptable for an artist to asks fans to not take photos, but now a source close to the country star is setting the record straight.

The source told Access Hollywood exclusively that the issue wasn’t that they were taking photos, but that they were using flash during a poignant part of her song “Tin Man.”

During that part of the set, Miranda was performing solo acoustically on stage with a spotlight on her.

Days after the incident went viral on social media, the fan Miranda called out, Adela Calin, told NBC News the incident left her “appalled.”

A now-viral TikTok captured the exchange and Calin clarified her version of events in a phone interview with the outlet this week, saying she and her group took “30 seconds at the most” to document their night together.

“We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down,” she said.

Miranda, however, noticed the women and interrupted her performance of “Tin Man” to share her disapproval from the stage.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec,” Miranda announced in the video, before turning her attention to Calin and her pals. “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

Adding, “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

The TikTok video of the encounter has generated more than 1 million views.

Miranda kicked off her 2023 Velvet Rodeo residency at Vegas’ Planet Hollywood resort on July 7.