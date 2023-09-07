Miranda Lambert, Post Malone & More Superstar Stagecoach 2024 Performers

Giddy up – Stagecoach is back!

The blockbuster country music festival dropped its all-star lineup for the 2024 show on Thursday, featuring headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

The A-list trio will be in good company, as fellow top artists including Jelly Roll, HARDY, Leon Bridges, Elle King and more will also head to the California desert for the three-day event.

Stagecoach 2022: Carrie Underwood’s Axl Rose Surprise & More Top Moments View Gallery

In addition, Post Malone is set to perform a special collection of country covers, and icons Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakum and The Beach Boys are also on deck to deliver their biggest hits.

“There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert. The fans, the setup, the location— there really is no other festival like it. My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can’t wait to be back in 2024!” Miranda said in a statement.

Stagecoach 2024 kicks off Friday, April 26 and wraps Sunday, April 28 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Fans can score passes starting Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 AM PT. See the full list of performers here!