Missy Elliott Surprises Fans With ‘Iconology’ EP And New Music Video Amid Her Groundbreaking Year

Missy Elliott has delivered!

It’s been 14 years since the Grammy winner released an album, but she surprised longtime fans on Aug. 23 with a new collection of songs from her latest EP titled “ICONOLOGY.” And the gifts kept on coming as Missy also dropped a music video co-starring Teyana Taylor for her single “Throw It Back.”

The acclaimed MC produced “ICONOLOGY” with Timbaland and Wili Hendrix. The project also includes brand-new tracks called “Cool Off,” “DripDemeanor,” and “Why I Still Love You?”

“This has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful,” Missy gushed on Instagram. “THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!”

The release of “ICONOLOGY” comes just days before Missy will make history at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards as the first female rapper to ever receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The ceremony will be presented live Aug. 26 on MTV.

It has already been a groundbreaking year for the music icon, who also became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition, Missy received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music in May.

— Gabi Duncan