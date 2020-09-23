Monica Aldama Is ‘Really Trying To Focus’ On ‘DWTS’ Amid ‘Cheer’ Co-Star Jerry Harris’ Arrest

Monica Aldama is keeping her eyes on the prize. The coach, who is currently competing on “Dancing With The Stars,” spoke to Access Hollywood about how she’s doing. Monica’s “Cheer” co-star Jerry Harris was arrested on federal child pornography charges.

“It’s been a good, you know, escape for me to go in and put my energy towards practice,” she said. “And…I feel lucky to have this opportunity to even be here, and it’s very challenging, but with that, it’s very rewarding.”

Monica has progressed forward to Week 3 on DWTS with her partner Val Chmerkoviskiy, and will dance the waltz to “Part Of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” on next week’s Disney-themed episode. “So I’m just…taking it all in and really trying to focus on this opportunity,” she continued.

Earlier this month, “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, 21, was arrested and charged for allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, Access Hollywood confirms.

The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago says Harris allegedly contacted the underage boy repeatedly on a social media application and was aware he was a 13-year-old minor.

The charge follows an FBI raid of the cheerleader’s home in Naperville, Ill., per USA Today.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told Access Hollywood on Monday, Sept. 14.

The FBI investigation began after allegations were reportedly raised to Varsity, a cheerleading and athletic gear company that also handles cheer competitions and uniform sales.

According to USA Today, Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, said the company had learned of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations against Harris and was reporting the information to authorities as required by law. Brillhart’s letters describe Harris as a former employee, who was not actively working for Varsity at the time of the incidents.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. The federal investigation remains ongoing.

Last week, Monica addressed the scandal on her Instagram, writing, “My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.”

She disabled the comments and asked for privacy adding, “Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”

Some of Harris’ teammates from Navarro Cheer also weighed in on the news. Gabi Butler shared a statement on her social media, writing, “Like most of you, I am shocked, dismayed and deeply saddened by the recent news concerning my friend. Ever since I heard the news I have gone back and forth between sobbing uncontrollably and trying to wrap my head around why something like this could happen.”

La’Darius Marshall also reacted on Instagram, writing, “I feel as though I have had the wind knocked out of me. How could this happen? As a victim of sexual abuse as a child, I know all too well the pain of experiencing this type of abuse and the difficulties it can create for life after such trauma.”

Reps for Harris told Access, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.” Sources say that the allegations do not include any claims of physical contact and that the allegations date back to when Jerry was a teen.

