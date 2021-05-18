Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby at 50: ‘A Beautiful Little Blessing’

Naomi Campbell is a mama!

The 50-year-old announced on Tuesday that she welcomed her first baby by sharing a cute photo on Instagram of her hand holding the baby’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

The supermodel told the “Evening Standard” in 2017 that she had hopes of becoming a mother but on her own time.

“I think about having children all the time,” she said told the publication. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

In March 2020, Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to Naomi about how life has been for her since self-isolating during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Naomi says she developed the habit of wearing a mask and being super-hygienic from her modeling days in Japan, nearly 17 years ago.

“The starting of wearing the masks started in Tokyo from when I was working there,” she said. “We have to do the best to save lives and not lose any more people and to try and find something that magically, like a vaccine, it’s going to take time. Something in the interim that could heal us and protect us,” Naomi explained.

Plus, she talks joining Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new show, “Making the Cut,” despite vowing to never return to reality TV after “The Face.”



