Natalie Portman Includes The Names Of Snubbed Female Directors On Her Oscars Gown

Natalie Portman made a bold statement at the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

The actress wore a black and gold Dior gown with a black cape that featured the names of women who directed films last year that didn’t receive a nomination for the category at the Academy Awards.

The names embroidered included Lorene Scafaria for “Hustlers”, Lulu Wang for “The Farewell”, Greta Gerwig for “Little Women”, Marielle Heller for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, Melina Matsoukas for “Queen & Slim”, Alma Har’el for “Honey Boy”, Céline Sciamma for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Mati Diop for “Atlantics.”

The 38-year-old has always been outspoken over her criticism over Hollywood award shows overlooking female directors.

In 2018 when she presented the award for Best Director with Ron Howard at the Golden Globes she specifically said, “and here are all the all-male nominees.”

Only five women in history have been nominated for Best Director with only one winning the award. Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010.