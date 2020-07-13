Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead At 33 After Disappearing On Boat With Son, Police Say

The search for Naya Rivera has come to a close.

On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press conference that the body they recovered hours earlier from Lake Piru was that of the late “Glee” star.

Sheriff Bill Ayub revealed the 33-year-old was discovered floating near the surface in the lake’s northeast region and he and his colleagues were “confident” in her identity.

The sad news comes days after the actress went missing on a boating trip to the Los Angeles-area reservoir with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. When she failed to return her rental boat on time, employees searched for the missing watercraft and discovered Josey on board alone wearing a life vest.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the youngster’s mother was “nowhere to be found.” Police later confirmed that a second life jacket assumed to be Naya’s was also on the boat along with her purse and wallet.

Captain Eric Buschow told reporters on Friday that Josey was interviewed “extensively” after Naya’s disappearance. Authorities previously confirmed that the boy had given enough information for investigators to conclude that Naya never made it out of the water, either to shore or back to the boat, and they saw no reason to question Josey further.

Naya was said to have had prior experience boating on the lake and no foul play is suspected in her case. The situation was deemed a “horrible accident” with “all indications” pointing to her having drowned, police said.

Authorities explained in earlier search updates that the lake’s murky conditions made visibility difficult for divers. Specialized sonar equipment was utilized to scan the water and alert personnel to anything that may resemble a body.

In Monday’s conference, Ayub said they hopes the end of the search, though devastating, brings closure to Naya’s family.

“Our hearts go out to Naya’s many friends and fans who have been holding out hope,” he added.

Ahead of the latest announcement, the star’s friends and “Glee” castmates, including Heather Morris, were pictured gathering at the shore of Lake Piru hand-in-hand.

— Erin Biglow