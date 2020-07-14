Naya Rivera’s Family Says They’re ‘Grateful For Outpouring Of Love And Support’ Following Her Death

Naya Rivera’s family is speaking out following her tragic passing.

The Ventura County Office of the Medical Examiner announced on July 14 that Naya’s body was found in the water at Lake Piru on July 13 and that her determined cause of death was drowning. The office also ruled the 33-year-old actress and mother’s death as an accident.

Naya’s family shared a statement on Wednesday afternoon, recognizing the support they have felt from Naya’s family and friends and also how much they will miss their “beautiful legend.”

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister,” the statement began.

“Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support,” they added.

“Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Naya went missing while on a boating trip to the Los Angeles-area reservoir with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, on July 8. When the actress failed to return her rental boat on time, employees searched for the missing watercraft and discovered Josey on board alone wearing a life vest.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the child’s mother was “nowhere to be found.” Police later confirmed that a second life jacket assumed to be Naya’s was also on the boat along with her purse and wallet.

The search for the actress was ongoing all last week, but led to a tragic and grim ending on July 13. Her former “Glee” co-stars and many members of the Hollywood paid tribute to Naya’s incredible talent and generous spirit over the past couple days.

