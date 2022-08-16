NeNe Leakes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Husband Gregg Leakes On His Birthday: ‘I Miss You’

NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband Gregg Leakes.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum took to Instagram on Monday to pen a heartfelt message to her late husband on what would have been his 67th birthday.

“Missing the man that always had a plan! Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can’t believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back.I miss you everyday Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” the caption reads.

In September 2021, publicist and friend of the family Ernest Duke confirmed that Gregg had passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” the official statement reads. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg, who had appeared opposite his wife NeNe in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2018.

NeNe has been keeping her husband’s memory alive since his passing, sharing posts and speaking out about him.

In June 2022, she shared a Father’s Day tribute to him on Instagram that reads, “Happy Heavenly Father’s Day To THE BEST #greggleakes We Love you and Miss You Soooo Much! Father’s Day will NEVER be the same.”

— Stephanie Swaim