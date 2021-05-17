Nick Jonas Cracked A Rib In Bike Accident But Returns To ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas is recovering after a bike accident.

The “Jealous” singer returned to “The Voice” on Monday after news broke over the weekend that he had suffered an accident on an unknown set, but no additional news was available. And during his appearance on the hit singing show, he set the record straight about what happened.

Nick, 28, shared with his fellow coaches that he’d sustained an injury over the weekend.

“I’m feeling okay,” he said before the Top Nine live performances kicked off. “I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right.”

He continued, explaining: “I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises, but I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. Blake, please don’t make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts.”

Blake Shelton couldn’t let the reveal go by without one fun quip.

“You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show,” Blake kidded.

“I’m glad to be here,” Nick shared back.

This isn’t the first time Blake has ribbed (no pun intended) another coach for trying a new strategy to win the show. When coach Kelly Clarkson was out sick and Kelsea Ballerini filled in, he joked that it was a ploy for Kelly to have someone else make the hard decisions!

