Nicole Kidman Reunites With Mom After 8 Months Apart Due To COVID-19

Nicole Kidman certainly has a reason to celebrate! The actress reunited with her 80-year-old mother Janelle over the weekend after spending eight months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress shared photos of their sweet reunion in Australia on Instagram.

“Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma,” Nicole wrote.

The actress’ famous friends were loving the tender moment, and left lots of comments to prove it! Nicole’s “Big Little Lies” costar Reese Witherspoon wrote, “This brings me so much joy! love to you both.”

Natalie Portman shared a similar sentiment, writing “I’m so happy for you!”

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban spent the months beforehand quarantining at their home in Tennessee. The 53-year-old frequently shared videos of her hubby practicing his music at home, and it’s safe to say she loves her front-row seat!

“This is what being an at home roadie looks like,” Nicole captioned a video of an April jam session.

The couple and their daughters Sunday and Faith reportedly traveled to Australia so Nicole could begin work on her upcoming show “Nine Perfect Strangers,” according to People. The family self-quarantined for the mandatory two weeks in their home in Southern Highlands before visiting with Nicole’s mom, the outlet said.

Talk about a long-awaited reunion!