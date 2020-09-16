Nicole Kidman Sweetly Watches Keith Urban Host The ACM Awards

They may be far apart, but Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman still have all the love. Nicole shared a sweet video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, where she was seen intently watching her hubby host the 55th annual ACM Awards in Nashville.

While Nicole wasn’t at the award show, she made sure to show everyone that she’s still her man’s No. 1 fan.

“Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the #ACMawards here in #ByronBay 💖 #Nashville,” Nicole wrote alongside her post.

The Aussie actress has been quarantining over in her and Keith’s native country, Australia, and appears to be holed up in the surf town of Byron Bay, (which is home to some other famous faces like Chris Hemsworth.)

But Keith was back in Nashville to take on hosting and performing duties at the country music show. Keith performed several times, including an emotional duet with Mickey Guyton and an upbeat bop with Pink!