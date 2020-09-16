Pink And Keith Urban Do A Socially Distant Duet At The ACM Awards

Pink and Keith Urban brought down the house at the 55th annual ACM Awards on Wednesday night, performing their new bop “One Too Many.”

The pair rocked out – separated by a wall – for a perfectly socially distant duet. The new song is on Keith’s album “The Speed of Sound” and is a recent collaboration between the pair.https://twitter.com/ACMawards/status/1306422634700181504

Keith and Pink worked on the new track together during COVID-19 lockdown, and it’s safe to say that the hit will be a fun one we won’t soon forget.

It’s amazing that both had time to work on the new track. Pink has been busy taking care of her husband, Carey Hart, after he underwent surgery.

And she and her family also battled COVID-19, earlier in quarantine in April. We’re happy to see Pink healthy and back to singing.

